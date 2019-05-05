Corporate T20 Cup from May 9

KARACHI: The Corporate T20 Cup is returning with its seventh edition to be played from May 9-18 here at the DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy.

Reigning Champions K-Electric will look to defend their title in the eight-team event as top cricketers of Pakistan will assemble to vie for the coveted crown.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four outfits each with Group A consisting of K-Electric, the inaugural edition’s winners National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Momin Seeds. Group B includes two-time champions Omar Associates, former champions State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Candyland and Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Leading players of Pakistan, including Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Sohail Tanvir, will be part of the event. Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, who is the chairman tournament committee, stated that Corporate T20 Cup has always catered the departments of Pakistan.

“The departments have played an important role in the development of cricket in Pakistan and that is why we started this event several years back so that departments can get maximum exposure other than our domestic cricket,” Moin said.

“You always see departments preferring quality players in their ranks and that is the reason you have witnessed some amazing matches in Corporate T20 Cup. It will be no different this year as well with some of the leading cricketers of Pakistan expected to take part in the event.”

The opening match of the event will be played between NBP and Momin Seeds on May 10, while there will be ceremonial match between celebrities on May 9 to celebrate the start of Corporate T20 Cup.

The ceremonial match will be played between DHA Sports Club XI and Moin Khan Academy XI. Moin thanked all the stakeholders for making the tournament a huge success over the years.

“I would like to thank all the stakeholders which include teams, sponsors, DHA administration, my whole team and the fans who turn up to support the event. All these ingredients have made this event a success,” he added.

A total purse Rs 2,000,000 will be up for grabs with winners getting Rs 1,000,000 and the runners-up receiving Rs 500,000, while there will be other individual awards as well. The high voltage matches will be telecasted on Geo Super, a leading sports channel of Pakistan, while for the first time it will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

“Keeping in view that Pakistanis across the world want to see Ramazan Cricket in general and Corporate T20 Cup specifically, we have gone a step further and now the event will be live-streamed on Facebook. This will also give more exposure to players, departments and sponsors,” he concluded. Also present were former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar, former Test cricketers Iqbal Qasim and Jalaluddin.