Pak Women face SA in first ODI today

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa: Pakistan women will face South Africa on Monday (today) in the first One-day International (ODI) of their ICC Women’s Championship series that could be crucial in deciding who qualifies for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021.

The series also gives leading players the chance to improve their positions in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings. Pakistan are currently sixth with 12 points with South Africa on fifth with 13 points. Pakistan will be hoping to keep up the tempo after a 2-1 series win over the West Indies, while South Africa can improve their points position in home conditions.

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir will be looking to wrest back the top position among bowlers as she goes into this series in third position. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu (26th) and off-spinner Nida Dar (38th) are other leading bowlers for Pakistan, while Javeria Khan (24th), Nahida Khan (26th), captain Bismah Maroof (31st) and Sana Mir (35th) are the leading batters for them.