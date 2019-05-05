Saad guides SBP to Patron’s Trophy title

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were crowned champions on Sunday when they routed Higher Education Commission (HEC) by 499 runs on the fourth and last day of the final of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Chasing a huge target of 603, HEC were all out for only 103 in their second innings in 20.1 overs. Hamza Akbar belted 37 off 29 balls, striking six fours and one six. Asfand Mehran chipped in with a 20-ball 21. Emerging fast bowler Mohammad Ilyas was the pick of the bowlers with 4-72, for a 6-144 match-haul.

Medium pacer Basit got 3-13 and occasional spinner Israrullah claimed 2-6, for 4-32 match figures. SBP, who had 109 runs first innings lead, resumed their second innings at 385-5 and were bowled out for 493 in 133.1 overs. The hall-mark of SBP’s innings was an excellent double century from skipper Saad Ali. The left-handed international batsman smashed 220 off 278 deliveries after resuming from his overnight score of 153.

Karachi-born Saad, who made his ODI debut against Australia in the UAE recently, smashed 29 fours in his marathon knock. He stayed at the crease for 375 minutes. Saad had hit 105 in the first innings. Left-arm spinners Kamran Afzal (4-105) and Asfand Mehran (4-136) were the successful bowlers. SBP had posted 392-6 in their first innings. In response, HEC had piled-up 283-8.

Nasar Khan and Mohammad Kaleem supervised the match. Ali Naqvi served as the match referee. Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Manager Domestics Shafiq Ahmed Papa graced the closing ceremony. The winners were handed over a glittering trophy and a purse of Rs500,000 with the runners-up going away with Rs250,000.

Besides, Rs50,000 each was handed over to Saad Ali (SBP, man of the final), Saad Ali (SBP, best batsman, 674 runs), Nisar Ahmed (Sabir’s Poultry, best bowler, 28 wickets), and Hamza Akbar (HEC, best wicket-keeper, 16 catches, 2 stumpings).