India suffer Jadhav injury scare

NEW DELHI: With the World Cup less than a month away, Kedar Jadhav has presented India with a worry, picking a shoulder injury while fielding during an IPL game on Sunday.

Jadhav is unlikely to play in the remaining matches of the competition. Jadhav was fielding on the leg-side boundary when he injured his left shoulder while diving to stop a ball. It was the 14th over, bowled by Dwayne Bravo, and Jadhav dived to his left while trying to stop an overthrow from Ravindra Jadeja. Jadhav stopped the ball, but immediately clutched his arm, and walked out to be attended to by physio Tommy Simsek.

The Indian team management and selectors will hope the injury is not too serious, considering that the squad will leave for the United Kingdom on May 22 with India playing their first group match on June 5 against South Africa. In case Jadhav’s injury rules him out of the World Cup, the selectors will look at the back-up pool of Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel. Jadhav had picked up an injury during the IPL last year too.