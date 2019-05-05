close
Mon May 06, 2019
AFP
May 6, 2019

Tunisia security forces kill three suspected Jihadists

World

TUNIS: Tunisian security forces have killed three suspected Jihadists from an Islamic State group affiliate in the centre of the country, the interior ministry said on Sunday. A statement said "three of the most dangerous terrorists" from the Jund al-Khilafa (Soldiers of the Caliphate) group were "eliminated" on Saturday evening near the town of Sidi Ali Ben Oun, 230 kilometres southwest of Tunis. It identified the men as Hatem ben Aid Basdouri, 40, Mohamed ben Ibrahim Basdouri, 35, and Montassar ben Khraief Ghozlani, 31.

