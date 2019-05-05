Ramazan can help us make society more harmonious: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and his wife Sunday greeted Muslims on the eve of Ramadan.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said: “I send my warmest greetings to all Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan.” He said Ramadan commemorates when the sacred Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW). “At the spotting of the crescent moon, Muslim families and communities will honor this revelation by beginning a month of inward reflection, spiritual renewal, and prayer.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, recite passages from the Quran, and perform benevolent acts of charity and good will toward others. By doing so, they develop a renewed sense of purpose in their own spiritual journey, deepening their appreciation for God’s grace and mercy.”

“Throughout this month, we all have an opportunity to reflect on the blessings we have been given and to work toward greater fellowship with one another. Together, in the spirit of Ramadan, we can achieve a more harmonious and respectful society. Melania joins me in sending our best wishes to Muslims in the United States and around the world for a blessed month of celebration,” Trump added.