Mon May 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2019

Tourism police in Malakand, Hazara soon: official

National

May 6, 2019

MANSEHRA: The tourism police is going to be launched soon in Malakand and Hazara division, a senior official said on Sunday.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department is going to launch tourism force from within existing force for this tourism season," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Range and Mohammad Ali Babakhel told reporters here.

He said journalists should also highlight the soft image of respective areas, which might bring a positive impact on the country as a whole. The official stressed the need for close coordination between media for a healthy society.

He said that district police officers and their subordinates should preserve the sanctity of the profession and uproot crimes from society instead of floating their pictures to media in personal admiration.

