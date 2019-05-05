‘Govt has dropped petrol bomb on common man’

NAWABSHAH: Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani has said mere change of the governor of State Bank of Pakistan and a few minister would not bring any result. He was talking to the media after visiting the Nawabshah Water Filtration Plant.

He said that government has dropped petrol bomb on common man raising it price to Rs.108 per litre. He said people have become fed up with the PTI government in a very short span of eight months.

He said that increase in dollar rate has raised the prices of all essential commodities. The minister said there is no reason to bring presidential system in the country, adding it is a mere rumour being spread to divert the attention of public from serious issues. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has no vision to run the government affairs.