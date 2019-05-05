300 Ramazan Bazaars set up in Punjab: minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that the provincial government has made concrete and elaborated arrangements for successful holding of Ramazan Bazaars so that the consumers could be provided economic relief in real sense.

He was inspecting Ramazan Bazaars at Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road, Model Bazaar Jhang Road and other areas. He took a round of stalls of vegetables, fruits and other grocery items and inspected their quality, availability and prices. He directed the duty officers that supply mechanism of essential items should strictly be followed for ensuring availability of each and every item for the facility of consumers. He also interacted with the consumers and said that food items would be provided to them on cheaper rates under the Ramazan package.

He expressed his satisfaction over the Ramazan Bazaars arrangements and asked the staff to perform their duties with devotion for public service during the month of Ramazan.

The minister said that the government was committed to provide economic relief to the public during Ramazan and more than 300 Ramazan Bazaars had been set up in the province for providing essential items to the consumers on comparatively less prices. He said that the profiteers and hoarders were being dealt with iron hand and the price control magistrates had been mobilised to check the trend of price-hike in the market.