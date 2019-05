Effective security to be ensured during Ramazan in capital

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have been directed to ensure effective policing in the city and ensure comprehensive security arrangements for the worshippers during sacred month of Ramazan.

These directions were made by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed in a meeting held here on Saturday at Rescue 15. The meeting held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar was attended among others by Additional SP Hassam bin Ibqal, SP (City) Sayed Aziz, SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (Rural) Muhammad Omer Khan, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations, In-Charge Security Branch and senior police officials.

DIG (Operations) directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements in the entire city and put security on high alert during month of Ramazan. He said that no sluggish response in provision of effective security would be tolerated. Complete coordination should be maintained among all police wings and effective action to be ensured against criminal elements.

Waqar Uddin Syed asked all police officials to resolve complaints of people on immediate basis received through PMDU portal. He directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders at earliest.

DIG (Operations) said that strict monitoring should be ensured of those persons remained jail birds earlier and effective strategy to be adopted to curb street crime. He directed officials for strict checking at entry and exit points of the city. Waqar Uddin asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional and responsible attitude.