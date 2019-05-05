Punjab HED greets ninth secretary in eight months

ISLAMABAD: Ninth secretary has been appointed for the Higher Education Department (HED) in a little over eight months of the initial tenure of the Punjab government, marking the lightning speed of transfers of bureaucratic chiefs of this organisation.

The HED secretary is supposed to oversee and supervise over 100 public and private sector universities and 400 colleges in Punjab and is considered most important position in administrative hierarchy of Punjab. All the nine boards of secondary education which hold examinations of the intermediate and matriculation are also the responsibility of the HED secretary.

Amid supposed preparations of the provincial budget, Finance Secretary Dr Raheel Siddiqui had been moved out and made the HED secretary. Just two weeks back, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, he wasnamed the finance secretary after being transferred from the position of the principal secretary, l, to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

HED Secretary Momin Agha has been posted as the bureaucratic in charge officer of the information & culture department, a post that he previously held before being shifted to the HED two weeks ago. Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary, Services & General Administration Department, has been appointed the finance secretary. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of S&GAD in addition to his own duties till the posting of a regular incumbent, said an official notification.

Abdullah Sumbal, hailing from Mianwali, belongs to DMG and has been principal and coordination secretary to Shahbaz Sharif. He had also held most important field assignment as Lahore commissioner for three years during the previous government. HED secretaries, who worked in this position on an average of a little over one month since the Buzdar administration came in place, included Khalid Saleem, Imran Sikandar Baloch, Sarah Wani, Sajid Dahl, Capt (R) Muhammad Mahmood (just one day), Momin Agha (less than two months) and Shaukat Ali Agha had served for nearly two years as the information secretary in Shahbaz Sharif’s tenure. The notification did not elaborate the reasons behind the quick transfer of the HED secretary once again as it wasn’t required to give any explanation.

The normal tenure for a secretary is 2-3 years as per the famous Supreme Court judgement in the Anita Turab case in which it was ruled that a premature transfer has to be for reasons to be recorded and not at whims and wishes of the government and ministers. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa recently observed that education is not the priority of government, hence need for private sector. During its initial brief stint, the Punjab government has also posted four secretaries for School Education Department (SED) and an equal number of Inspectors General of Police (IGPs), which reflects the frequent changes of senior officials. The SED secretaries included Mrs Ambreen Raza, Imran Sikandar Baloch, Zafar Iqbal and now Capt (R) Muhammad Mahmood.

A Punjab government spokesman said the bureaucratic reshuffle was ordered by the CCM, and it was his prerogative to detail officials he feels will deliver according to his agenda. The spokesman said the lawmakers have nothing to do with these frequent changes.

However, a senior official having knowledge of the public sector and bureaucratic reshuffle in the HED and SED said that they are mostly made on the demands of legislators. Their staff and officers command a considerable clout over the federal and provincial lawmakers because they are made the presiding and polling officers in elections, he said and added that when the secretaries resist such calls, they are replaced.