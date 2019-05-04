close
Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

Man shot dead in Tank

Peshawar

TANK: Unidentified persons gunned down a Naat Khawan in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Said Ghulam of Gara Baloch village told cops of Murid Akbar Police Station that armed assailants, wearing veil, stormed his residence and opened fire on his son Rizwanullah, who was asleep in his room.

He said his son received several bullets in his body and died on the spot. The police registered the case and started an investigation. The deceased was a popular Naat reciter in Tann. The social circles of the area have expressed concern over the killing of Rizwanullah and demanded the police high ups to arrest the killers and take note of the rising crime rate across the district.

