Rich tributes paid to PPP’s Qamar Abbas on death anniversary

PESHAWAR: The activists of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the party leader Syed Qamar Abbas on the occasion of his 12th death anniversary.

The PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had organized the event at the Peshawar Press Club.

A large number of PPP leaders and workers turned up at the event. They recalled the sacrifices and services of Qamar Abbas and said he had a down-to-earth personality despite serving as provincial minister twice.

In their separate speeches, the provincial leaders recalled the services of Qamar Abbas and said did not bow before any dictator and didn’t compromise on principles and democratic norms.

PPP co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari’s message was read out in which he thanked the leaders and workers for organizing the 12th death anniversary of Qamar Abbas.

Asif Ali Zardari said Qamar Abbas was not only a soldier of Benazir Bhutto but was her brother too. “He was not only an asset to his family and party but also for those who strived for democracy and supremacy of Constitution and rule of law,” the PPP co-chairman noted.

He said though Qamar Abbas was the resident of Peshawar but a worker like him had no boundaries. He added that

He added that a worker like him remained in the hearts of people.

The PPP leader said it was the need of the hour to undertake practical political struggle because the clouds of dictatorship were hovering over the country.

He alleged that a selected government was established though rigged elections and the Parliament was being disgraced under a pre-planned scheme. He said conspiracies were being made against the 18th amendment, NFC award and provincial autonomy.

Asif Ali Zardari said unelected people were being accommodated in the cabinet to fulfill the dream of brining a government of technocrats

“All provinces were being controlled from Islamabad and those opposed to terrorism and demanding constitutional rights were being dubbed as traitors,” he maintained.

He reiterated his commitment to oppose all conspiracies and efforts against the Constitution and democracy.

“The PPP will oppose all such efforts of the selected rulers,” he said in his message.

His party, he said, would not only unearth the undemocratic forces but also resist their bid to roll back the 18th amendment.

In the existing situation, he said, the PPP workers and all forces who believed in democratic norms should draw strength from the struggle of Qamar Abbas.

The PPP activists chanted full-throated slogans in favour of their party and its leadership and vowed to follow in its footsteps.

PPP provincial President Humayun Khan, former senior minister Rahimdad Khan, late Qamar Abbas’ brother Syed Tahir Abbas, Liaquat Shabab, Azam Afridi, Syed Ayub Shah, Yawar Naseer, Zulfiqar Afghani, Professor Nisar Safdar, Anwar Zeb and others spoke on the occasion.

Humayun Khan said Qamar Abbas had instilled political consciousness among the people and his sacrifices enabled the political workers to fight against all odds.

“Qamar Abbas faced trials and suffered imprisonment during the movement for the cause of the people,” he added.

The other speakers said the PPP leadership would not rest until the deprivation of the poor people was removed. They deplored that successive governments could not take action against those involved in the murder of Qamar Abbas even though their identity was known.

Qamar Abbas was shot dead on May 6, 2007 when he was going on a motorcycle near the Hashtnagri Chowk in Peshawar.