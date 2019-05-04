JI protests ban on leader’s entry into Orakzai

PESHAWAR: The workers and leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) from the Orakzai district on Saturday staged a protest rally against the authorities for allegedly not allowing Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan to enter the district and participate in a public meeting.

Led by JI head of the merged districts Sardar Khan, president party youth wing Sadiq Rehman Paracha and others, the protesters chanted slogans against the authorities for stopping the party leader to enter the district and participate in a public meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the party leaders said such acts were being carried out against the political leaders during martial laws and under the draconian law of Frontiers Crimes Regulation.

“We see no change after the merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Sardar Khan said. They also urged upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the matter and take action against those responsible for the undemocratic act.