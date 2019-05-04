close
Sun May 05, 2019
May 5, 2019

Karak MNA nominated PSDC chairman

Peshawar

 
May 5, 2019

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has nominated MNA from Karak Shahid Ahmad Khattak as Chairman of Petroleum Social Development Committee (PSDC).

According to a notification issued by the Power and Energy Department, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government withdrew the notification issued about a month ago nominating Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl MPA Malik Zafar Azam as Chairman of the said committee. The committee would utilise the funds under the head of Petroleum Social Development and 10 percent royalty funds in the district.

