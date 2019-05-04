Two brothers shot dead in Karak

KARAK: Two brothers were shot dead near Ambiera Kala Chowk on Indus Highway here on Saturday.

Police sources said Younas Rehman and Yousaf Rehman, residents of Ahmadi Banda in Banda Daud Shah tehsil, were travelling in a car when unidentified persons opened fire on them in the limits of Yaqoob Shaheed Police Station.

Both the brothers died on the spot and the assailants managed to escape.

The bodies were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Karak, and handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

The police registered first information report of the incident and started an investigation.