Awareness session on prevalence of ice among students held

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an awareness session on ice drug and its negative impact expressed concern over its use by students, including girls.

“The use of ice is at its peak all over Pakistan but the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very alarming. The drug is used not only by male students but it has been spread among female students as well. The use of ice has spread enormously in universities, colleges and schools,” said Zartashia Jamal, Chief Executive Officer Pak-Development Mission, a non-governmental organisation.

The awareness session was organised by partner organisations Pak-Development Mission and Professional Development Organisation with the financial support of Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at NUML University, Peshawar on Saturday.

Zartashia Jamal said the government was working to bring an end to this menace. “This is our first step and our organization will work in collaboration with government to stop the menace of ice and save youth from it,” she added.

She said her organisation was also working on human rights including women, children and supporting the marginalised communities.

A stage play was held about the use of ice drug and its negative impacts. Senior artistes acted in the play. More than 500 youth witnessed the performance.

Eiman Jamil, chairperson of Professional Development Organization, said that the purpose of the stage play was to spread awareness among students of universities about drugs and negative impacts on their health, social status and overall career.

She added that the stage play was one of the tools to spread awareness among the students.

Address the session as chief guest, NUML University Regional Director Engr Sadiqullah said the region has gone through many hard times.