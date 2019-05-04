Healthy Lahore

Lahore takes a huge amount of budget for human development. According to a 2018 report, per capita investment on human development in Lahore is above Rs70,000. However, as compared to southern Punjab areas like Rajanpur, per capita investment on human development is below Rs3,000. Apart from this fact, Lahore stands as the 10th most polluted cities in the world.

The government should take certain pollution reduction measures in Lahore such as planting trees, launching awareness campaigns to reduce burning of fossil fuels etc and making the city free from airborne diseases.

Ali Hyder

Lahore