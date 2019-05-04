close
Sun May 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 5, 2019

Healthy Lahore

Newspost

 
May 5, 2019

Lahore takes a huge amount of budget for human development. According to a 2018 report, per capita investment on human development in Lahore is above Rs70,000. However, as compared to southern Punjab areas like Rajanpur, per capita investment on human development is below Rs3,000. Apart from this fact, Lahore stands as the 10th most polluted cities in the world.

The government should take certain pollution reduction measures in Lahore such as planting trees, launching awareness campaigns to reduce burning of fossil fuels etc and making the city free from airborne diseases.

Ali Hyder

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost