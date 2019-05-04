Beyond ineptness

This refers to the article, 'The age of ineptness' (May 3) by Shahzad Chaudhary. The writer has used a very soft expression to suggest the lack of ethical values, lust for money, and callousness exhibited by certain individuals of various segments of society. The plight of the patient in a hospital, an aggrieved citizen in a police station, and a victim of injustice in a civil court bear testimony to more serious issues besides ineptness in our society.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston