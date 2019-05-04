An expensive call

With reference to the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on the re-implementation of mobile phone taxes, I would like to point out here that almost all the mobile companies have surged their rates. The newly applicable rates are even higher than those before the taxes were abolished by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The people are being plunged into a miserable state where they have been left with no other choice but to suffer the agony of these companies. The PTA and the tabdeeli government need to pay some attention to this at the earliest.

Dr Ali Naseem Chattha

Hafizabad