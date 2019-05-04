US ready for ‘all sides’ to lay down arms: Khalilzad

DOHA: The US special envoy tasked with forging a peace deal with the Taliban said on Saturday that America stands ready for “all sides” to lay down arms in the 17-year conflict.

Peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is leading the latest round of talks with the Taliban in Doha, where the two foes are pursuing a deal that would see the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in return for Taliban security guarantees.

“All sides laying down arms is the outcome of any peace process,” Khalilzad tweeted. “All sides agreeing to reduce violence is a necessary step toward achieving that outcome and the morally responsible choice to make. We stand ready.” Khalilzad’s comments come a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was prepared to call an “immediate” and “permanent” ceasefire — but the Taliban appeared to rebuff the offer. Ghani had also offered to release 175 prisoners as a goodwill gesture. His talk of a ceasefire comes as momentum builds in various Afghan peace talks.

Neither Khalilzad or the Taliban have said much about progress in their latest talks, but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Friday tweeted that America should “forget about the idea of us putting down our arms” and “stop repeating failed strategies & expecting different outcomes.”

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s war rages on, with thousands of civilians and fighters being killed each year. At least seven Afghan policemen were killed after the Taliban stormed security checkpoints in western Badghis province.

A local official sad three other security forces personnel were wounded during the attack in the Qadis district. Separately, the Afghan defence ministry said two separate air strikes conducted on Friday night by coalition forces in coordination with Afghan forces killed at least 43 militants from the Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Kunar province.