Sun May 05, 2019
AFP
May 5, 2019

N Korea fires short-range ‘projectiles’

Sports

SEOUL: North Korea launched unidentified projectiles into the sea on Saturday, the South Korean military said, in what could be Pyongyang’s first short-range missile launch for more than a year as it seeks to up pressure on Washington with nuclear talks deadlocked.

The United States and North Korea have been at loggerheads since the collapse of a summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in February, where the two sides clashed over sanctions and the extent of Pyongyang’s concessions on its atomic arsenal.

North Korea “fired a number of short-range projectiles from its Hodo peninsula near the east coast town of Wonsan to the northeastern direction from 9.06am to 09.27am today”, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The projectiles travelled from 45 to 125 miles towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, the JCS added. In an earlier statement, it had said Pyongyang had launched an unidentified short-range missile. The last North Korean missile launch was in November 2017.

The latest firing comes just a day after South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Pyongyang should show “visible, concrete and substantial” denuclearisation action if it wants sanctions relief.

The White House said it was “aware of North Korea’s actions tonight”. “We will continue to monitor as necessary,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

