Punjab governor signs local govt bill into law

LAHORE: The Local Government Bill-2019 became the Local Government Act-2019 after Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar signed the piece of legislation, here on Saturday.

The Punjab Assembly had passed the Local Government Bill-2019 during the PA session on April 30. The LG Act-2019 promises landslide changes in the LG Act-2013 and transfer of powers at grass-roots level.

The new local governments system would consist of two tiers under which there would be municipal and Mohalla councils in cities, whereas Tehsil and village councils would be elected in rural areas.

According to a press release issued by Governor’s House on Saturday, the governor said new local governments system would protect “every penny of the nation”, and assure accountability of the local governments’ representatives.

Sarwar said service of the masses was an integral part of manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said that unlike the previous regimes, which never empowered local governments, the incumbent PTI government had translated people’s aspirations into reality.

He said the step justifies Imran Khan’s vision of making common man economically self-sufficient. The governor said approximately Rs 40 billion would be spent on solving problems of people.