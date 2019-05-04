US may cut off security ties with UK over Huawei: senator

LONDON: A member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has warned it is “certainly possible” that Washington could cut off security cooperation with the UK if the government involves Huawei in the development of its 5G telecoms network.

Democrat senator Chris Coons said the withdrawal of cooperation should happen only as a “last resort” after careful consultation, but made clear it was an option that would have to be considered. Coons has introduced a congressional resolution warning that Huawei poses a risk to the interests of the US and its allies because of concerns about the Chinese tech giant’s closeness with the authorities in Beijing.

He called for a multilateral effort to ensure that the US and its allies are able to develop a competitive alternative to Huawei’s 5G technology. Leaked reports of a meeting of the National Security Council last month suggested that Prime Minister Theresa May had cleared Huawei to be involved in “non-core” elements of the 5G network, such as antennae. According to reports in the Daily Telegraph, May overruled five ministers who expressed concern that the company’s involvement might provide a route for Chinese spying and undermine allies’ confidence in the security of UK communications.

Gavin Williamson was later sacked as defence secretary after the PM said there was “compelling evidence” he was behind the leak — something he denies.

Asked whether the US could cut off security cooperation with Britain if Huawei wins contracts for 5G work, Coons told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s certainly possible. I would hope that we would not take such a dramatic step without careful consultation and consideration. The US/UK alliance is the most important, most central security alliance, so I would hope we would only take that step as a last resort after very close consultation.”

He added: “The United States, as I’ve heard from some of our critical partners, does not currently have a deployable, global competitor to Huawei in providing the backbone of 5G. There are a number of American telecom companies who are racing to deliver and deploy 5G in the United States, but I think we need to step up a multilateral effort to make sure that we’ve got a cost-competitive alternative to Huawei.

“I’ve met with folks in the United Kingdom and Italy and South Korea and Japan in recent weeks and had this conversation and I’ve heard consistently concerns both about proving America’s assertions about the vulnerability to hacking and data-sharing of Huawei and the lack of a competitive alternative. That’s the message I’ve brought back to the folks in Congress who are leading on this issue.”