Hafeez, provincial ministers hold talks with IMF mission

Ag News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and ministers from all four provinces held crucial bailout talks with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission on Saturday.

The meeting was held between the IMF mission — led by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo — and Sheikh, who was backed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the finance ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The participants exchanged views on the existing fiscal situation of the country in the context of a planned IMF programme which is currently under discussion, a Finance Ministry press release said.

The IMF mission was told the federal and provincial governments were constantly engaged on fiscal matters and the National Finance Commission (NFC) and the Fiscal Coordination Committee (FCC) forums were being used to ensure maximum cooperation and coordination among the federal and provincial fiscal authorities. The provincial finance ministers apprised the mission of the various initiatives taken in their respective provinces for resource mobilisation at the sub-national level to cater to the increasing developmental and social spending needs. They expressed that the revenues from taxation had witnessed a “marked improvement” recently.

They also emphasised that they were managing their expenditures “prudently for better fiscal outcomes”. They assured the mission that the provincial governments would support and complement the efforts of the federal government to adhere to the fiscal framework being discussed with the Fund.

The IMF mission was encouraged by the shared thinking at the federal and provincial levels. The mission leader appreciated the updates provided by the provincial governments. He highlighted the importance of a harmonised

system of taxation that would contribute towards increasing economic activities and business growth in the country. The meeting was also attended by the senior officials of Finance Division as well as provincial finance departments.