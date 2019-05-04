Narrow win for Cannon Gym

LAHORE: Cannon Gymkhana beat New Ittefaq Club by one wicket to take one match lead in the 3 Match Series.

Brilliant batting by Usama Aqeel of Cannon Gymkhana was the main highlight of the match which was played at New Ittefaq Ground Model Town.

Scores: New Ittefaq 266/all out in 35 Overs (Saad 45, Amir 41, Zaman 41, Qamar 34 & Ihsan 23, Ahmar Ijaz 3/ 34, Zeeshan Shabeer 3/ 52, Ali Sultan 2/8 Umair Shakeel 2/ 37). Cannon Gymkhana 270/9 in 34.1 overs (Usama Aqeel 59, Tanveer 39, Ali Sultan 36, M Ahmad 27, Khan Muhammad 3/46, Qamar 2/40).