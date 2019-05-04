close
Sun May 05, 2019
AFP
May 5, 2019

Zidane downplays Madrid move for Pogba

Sports

AFP
May 5, 2019

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane has played down speculation linking Real Madrid with a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Zidane said in March he knew Pogba personally and likes him “a lot” before adding Madrid could be his next club “when his experience in Manchester comes to an end”.

Pogba had also added to the doubts surrounding his future by saying that “all players dream of playing for Real Madrid”.

But ahead of his team’s La Liga game at home to Villarreal on Sunday, Zidane appeared to downplay the chances of Pogba moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. “I said Pogba was a good player but I could say the same about other players,” Zidane said at a press conference on Saturday. “I know him but nothing more. If you ask me about Pogba, I say he is a very good player but he plays for Manchester United.

