Friendly Cricket

LAHORE: Passion Cricket Club win by Tow Friendly Cricket match 1st match Passion Cricket Club beat Model Town Academy by 7 wickets in the friendly cricket match played at Valencia Cricket ground.

Scores: Model Town Academy 251. (Yousaf 70, Umair 35, Asif 34, Farhan 24, Asad Abbas 3/20, Ayan Ali 2/35). Passion Cricket Club 253. (Hasnain Ali 65, Taimoor Riaz 57, Ayan Ali 44, Umair Javid 31, Talib Asim 30, Numan 2/40).

In the second match Passion Cricket Club beat Pindi Gymkhan by 5 wickets at Pindi Cricket ground.

Scores: Pinde Gymkhana 212. (Akbar Rehman 44, Umer Anjum 34, Waleed 33, Hassan Khan 3/30, Ayan Ali 2/31, Asad Abbas 2/36). Passion Cricket Club 213. (Ayan Ali 51, Numan Latif 48, Aizad Asad 26, M Qaisar 24, Umer 2/40, Anjum 2/47).