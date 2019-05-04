PFA suspends Naveed for 5 years

LAHORE: Punjab Football Association (PFA) in its special congress meeting ratified PFA EXCO November 28, 2018 decision and with that Naveed Haider stands suspended for 5 years.

An official of the PFA informed that by virtue of which Naveed stands removed. Punjab FA Congress ratified the decision of PFA EXCO made on 28 Nov 2018 and takes a step ahead. The Congress was convened on the request of more than one third members of Punjab FA, says the letter signed by three vice presidents of PFA.

Already suspended PFA President Naveed Haider Khan has been given a suspension for 5 years under the article 25 (m) of the PFF Statutes by the Punjab Association’s Congress in its meeting held here at Lahore on Saturday.

“23 out of 37 members of PFA voted in the favor of his suspension, in fact he was already suspended till next congress by the PFA EXCO, however, PFA Congress, with an overwhelming majority, has not only ratified the suspension but has increased the period of his suspension to five years” informed Vice President Khalid Sheikh, the longest serving president of PFA.

A committee has been formed comprising of 3 vice presidents and headed by Khalid Sheikh will run the affairs till the election of a new PFA President. “The house has decided to form a committee which will run the affair of PFA, it will be headed by Khalid Sheikh, vice President of PFA, while myself and Sheikh Iqbal (PFA Vice Presidents) are the other 2 members, till a new president is elected, PFF statutes duly approved by FIFA are being followed in letters and spirit in the whole process” Rana Shaukat, one of the Vice Presidents of PFA has said. He further added that Asghar Khan Anjum will act as the coordinator with the committee.

Earlier in year 2018, while suspending him till next congress, serious allegations were framed by the Executive body of Punjab Football Association against Naveed Haider Khan, as serious as the changing of the names of PFA representatives without the approval of PFA EXCO for the PFF Elections 2018, not holding the PFA Congress, not appointing the PFA General Secretary, joining the group of illegal people who has played a key role to destroy the football in Pakistan by making a parallel PFF body, appointment of 2 additional PFA Vice Presidents illegally again without the approval of PFA EXCO so on and so for.

“He has seriously damaged the campaign of football development not only in Punjab but in the whole country, other than various illegal acts, he has strengthened the parallel bodies which has caused irreparable loss to Pakistan’s football which was coming on the right track after almost 3 and half years” said on the occasion by Sheikh Iqbal, one of the PFA Vice Presidents and PFA EXCO member.