Cheika gives evidence at Folau hearing

SYDNEY: Wallabies coach Michael Cheika gave evidence Saturday at a high-stakes code of conduct hearing as Israel Folau challenged Rugby Australia’s intention to tear up his lucrative contract over homophobic comments.

The devoutly religious fullback was informed last month of plans to terminate his multi-year, multi-million-dollar deal after he posted on social media that “hell awaits” gay people.

It followed a similar row last year, when he escaped with a warning.

This time Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union made clear they have had enough, issuing him with a “high-level” breach notice under the player code of conduct. Super Rugby’s all-time record try scorer and one of the sport’s highest-profile players opted to challenge it through a tribunal, with experts warning of a protracted legal battle regardless of the outcome.

Neither Folau nor Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle commented to the waiting media ahead of the hearing in Sydney, which will resume on Sunday.