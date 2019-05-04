close
Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

Corporate Golf Team event finals today

Sports

May 5, 2019

LAHORE: The 3rd Regional Qualifier of World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan Finals will be contested today at the PAF Sky View Golf Course in Lahore. Out of forty five two member teams who represented various corporate houses, only five two member teams made it to the final from Lahore while forty stood weeded out due to lack luster performances.

Five teams who performed outstandingly are Asim Tiwana and Tanvir Karamet (Kaizen Construction), Farhat Kayani and Ahmed Kayani(Pak Gulf Leasing), Aftab Aslam and Fawad Yunus (CV Engineering), Ameer Kh and Qasim Khan (Khawaja Brothers) and Hammad Baig and Lt Gen(r) Hilal Hussain (IFC). No doubt these five teams have shown excellence in hitting and command and control over their short game and through application of these attributes, they have earned this honor.

However in the finals on Sunday they will be up against the five two member team from Islamabad and a similar team from Karachi. The battle is on between skilled golfers and quality golf will be on display during the finals.

