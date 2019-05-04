Me Raqsam poised to win May Day Cup today

LAHORE: Lahore Race Club in its 36th meeting will be observing Labour Day with May Day Cup at its course on Sunday with another six High Again Plate races.

In this featured race, a four years aged equine Me Raqsam is the favourite for the top slot and its foremost challenger would be Malik’s Love and Sparking. On the day all the races are of a miles distance but this particular race sixth on the card has 15 entries. Apart from the favourites there are several others that may surprise the followers of the sport.

The day will start with the High Again Plate with 16 entries but favourite for win is Red Boy, place Butt The Great and fluke Dil De Shahzadi while others in the run are Rani Shahwan Di, Start Me Up, Meri Sahlba, Nabeel Choice, Gotti, Daniel Bryan, Maria, Pin Point, Lovey Dovey, Baby Accurate, Bet of The Day, Aya Darwaish and Naroobi.

Second race favourite for win is After Hero, place Sheba and fluke Nice One while others in the run are Sonay Ki Chirya, Crazy Doll, Zahid Love, Mohallay Dar, Free My Heart and Kali Ghatta.

Third race favourite for win is Chota Sayeen, place Bright Life and fluke Golden Apple while others in the run are Maradona, Neeli The Great, Khan Gul, and Only Jutt.

Fourth Second race favourite for win is Natalia, place Khan Jee and fluke Wahab Choice while others in the run are Minding, Shania Princess, Aie tvtuskan, KEK Princess, Baab-e-The Rani, Tell Me, Hearts Cry, Sport Model, Secret Of Life and Piyara Sayeen.

Fifth Second race favourite for win is Candle, place Rashk-e-Qamar and fluke Qalandra while others in the run are Prince Albert, Vegas, oaq-e-Yageen, Miss Ravi Road, Lahori Badshah, Bau Jee, Banjo, Helena, Lovely Poma and Again Dil Wali Sixth The May Day Cup race favourite for win is Me Raqsam, place Malik’s Love and fluke Sparking while others in the run are Four Chaar Hai, Pockets, Tiger Jet, Divine Gift, Khan Jan, Rain Bird, Gondal Prince, Sea Beauty, Sublime, Sajawal, Sinner and Miss Bulbul.

Seventh race favourite for win is Abdullah Princess, place Legacy and fluke Sayeen Jee while others in the run are Raat Ki Rani, Red Flame, Sea Horse, Miss Mohni Road, Jharra and User.