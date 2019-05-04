Township (W) win festival match

LAHORE: Township Whites won festival match against Tauseef Club by 56 runs played at Township Whites Ground the other day.

Fine unbeaten century by Young M Usman Irshad of Township Whites and equally good batting by Hussain Raza of Tauseef Club were the main feature of the match

Township Whites 261/5 in 35 Overs (M Usman Irshad 100(no) including 12x4, Karamat Ali 17, Hafiz Shoaib 28, Sulaiman 50(no), Faqeer Hussain 2/50).

Tauseef Club 205 all out in 34.2 Overs (Hussain Raza 77, M Idrees 37, M Shamas 26, Faqeer Hussain 19, Rahim ullah 12, Zafar 3/21, Shakeel 3/34).