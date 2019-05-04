Township (W) win festival match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Township Whites won festival match against Tauseef Club by 56 runs played at Township Whites Ground the other day.
Fine unbeaten century by Young M Usman Irshad of Township Whites and equally good batting by Hussain Raza of Tauseef Club were the main feature of the match
Township Whites 261/5 in 35 Overs (M Usman Irshad 100(no) including 12x4, Karamat Ali 17, Hafiz Shoaib 28, Sulaiman 50(no), Faqeer Hussain 2/50).
Tauseef Club 205 all out in 34.2 Overs (Hussain Raza 77, M Idrees 37, M Shamas 26, Faqeer Hussain 19, Rahim ullah 12, Zafar 3/21, Shakeel 3/34).
LAHORE: Township Whites won festival match against Tauseef Club by 56 runs played at Township Whites Ground the other day.
Fine unbeaten century by Young M Usman Irshad of Township Whites and equally good batting by Hussain Raza of Tauseef Club were the main feature of the match
Township Whites 261/5 in 35 Overs (M Usman Irshad 100(no) including 12x4, Karamat Ali 17, Hafiz Shoaib 28, Sulaiman 50(no), Faqeer Hussain 2/50).
Tauseef Club 205 all out in 34.2 Overs (Hussain Raza 77, M Idrees 37, M Shamas 26, Faqeer Hussain 19, Rahim ullah 12, Zafar 3/21, Shakeel 3/34).