Yaseen Akhter Cricket

LAHORE: Prominent 48 clubs of the city participating in 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament 2019 have been divided into six groups. The matches of the tournament will be played on knockout system. Every inning will consist of 20 Overs.

Without Club Registration card no player will play match of the tournament. Only one under 40 players will allow while remaining players age is 35 years and One U-19 Player will be must in playing side. Club groups are as under

Group A: Servis Club, Young Lucky Star Club, Pindi Gym, Ludihana Gym, Punjab Club, Shumali Lahore Gym, Munir Lions, Mian Iqbal Memorial Club

Group B: Township Whites, Mehboob Park Gym, Shoabi Club, Apallo Sports, Shining Club, Ideal CLub, Islampura Eaglets, Nadeem Memorial Club

Group C: Albilal Club, Fayyaz Memorial Club, Tauseef Club, Prince Club, Lucky Star, Faran Gym, Bostan Gym, Dar Club

Group D: Wahdat Eaglets, Apallo Club, Chand Memorial Club, Samnabad Club, New National Gym, Imperial Club, Powerful & Tiger Club, Anwer Sports

Group E: Model Town Greens, Crescent Club, Sabzazar Lions, Khizra Club, Gulberg Eaglets, Ravi Gym, Iqbal Town Gym, Ravi Park Gym

Group F: Stags Club, Mughalpura Gym, Ghari Shaho Gym, Khan Sports, Servis Colts, Township Greens, Sabzazar Eaglets, Yuslim Club.