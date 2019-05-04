Jil outlasts Muchova to win first title

PRAGUE: Jil Teichmann, ranked 146th in the world, won her first WTA title on Saturday when she beat Karolina Muchova 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-4 in the Prague Open final. In a battle of qualifiers, the 21-year-old Swiss had to fight for two hours and 44 minutes to overcome the 22-year-old Czech, who is ranked 106th. “I’m just speechless, honestly,” Teichmann said after the match. “I just fought and fought. It was a great battle and I’m just relieved that it’s done.” Muchova saved six set points before Teichmann finally took the first. In the third set, the Swiss was twice a break down before finally prevailing. “I’m exhausted, but Kaja played a great match as well.

I knew it was going to be a battle, but in the end, one has to win,” Teichmann added. Teichmann is the 20th different WTA champion in 21 events so far this season, according to the WTA. She eliminated former French Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and ninth-seed Barbora Strycova on her way to the final and will be in the top 100 for the first time on Monday.