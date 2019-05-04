close
Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

National Sailing C’ship in full swing

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

KARACHI: Navy’s Najeebullah and Qasim Abbas were leading competitors of their respective classes Laser Standard and RS:X on the second day of the National Sailing Championship here near Clifton Beach on Saturday. As per details provided by the Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF), in the Laser Standard Najeeb Ullah of Navy was leading at the points table while he was followed by Muhammad Tanveer of Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Meanwhile in RS:X (wind-surfing) Qasim Abbas of Navy had a tight grip on the competition while Mohammad Sajjad of PAF was trailing second. In the 470 class competition the pair of Xerxes Avari and Mehboob of Karachi Yacht Club were leading with Navy’s Rehman Ullah and Khalid Hussain trailing second. On Sunday (today) the competitions will conclude. The event carries nine races and the racers are allowed two discards.

