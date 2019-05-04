close
Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

Pak U-16 series schedule revised in BD

Sports

LAHORE: The Bangladesh Cricket Board has revised the ongoing series schedule against Pakistan U-16 due to Cyclone Fani. The second three-dayer, which was to be played from 5-7 May in Khulna, will now be played from 6-8 May, which, in turn, means that the first and second 50-over matches will be played on 11 and 13 May respectively. The last 50-over match in Khulna has remained unaffected, and will be held on 15 May. Bangladesh won the first three-day match in Fatullah by five wickets.

Revised series schedule:

May 6-8 – 2nd three-day match, Khulna

May 11 – 1st 50-over match, Khulna

May 13 – 2nd 50-over match, Khulna

May 15 – 3rd 50-over match, Khulna.

