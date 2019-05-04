Patron’s Trophy Grade II: State Bank in formidable position against HEC

ISLAMABAD: Going into the final day Sunday, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have already landed one hand on the Patron’s Trophy Grade II title as they closed the penultimate day Saturday in a formidable position against Higher Education Commission (HEC) at the Pindi Stadium.

The Bankers reached 385 for 5 at the close of third day’s play, enjoying an overall 494 runs lead with five wickets and a day to spare. The Bankers captain Syed Saad Ali (153 not out) who struck century in each innings was in mood to declare the second innings as Bankers kept on piling runs all day. Following up his 105 in the first, Saad on Saturday added another hundred smashing 21 boundaries during his 190-ball undefeated stay at the wicket. Together with Umar Waheed (115), Saad added 142 for the third wicket and another 113 for the fifth wicket with Naveed Yasin (51). Umar also played well smashing 12 boundaries during his 212-ball knock.

Asfand Mehran (2-82) was the pick of bowlers for HEC.

With a day to spare and already 494 runs ahead, State Bank looked well set to win the Grade II title.

Scores: State Bank 386 for 6 in 83 overs (Naved Yasin 118 not out, Saad Ali 105, Sahibzada Farhan 90, Mamoon Riaz 2-86, Sajid Khan 1-52) and 385 for 5 in 103 overs (Saad Ali 153 not out, Umar Waheed 115, Naveed Yasin 51, Asfand Mehran 2-82, Kamran Afzal 1-77)

HEC 283 for 8 in 83 overs (Mohammad Faiq 82, Hamza Akbar 56 not out, Hammad Butt 44 not out, Israrullah 2-26, M Ilyas 2-74).