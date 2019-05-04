Garin stuns Marco

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUNICH, Germany: Chile’s Cristian Garin sprung a second surprise in two days at the Munich Open on Saturday, beating third seed Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-4 to reach the final of the clay court ATP tournament.
Garin, ranked 47 in the world, beat world number three and two-time Munich champion Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals on Friday before continuing his fine form against Cecchinato in a semi-final which was repeatedly interrupted by rain. Ranked outside the top 200 just a year ago, Garin won his first ATP Tour title in Houston last month. The 22-year-old Chilean will face Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut or Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.
MUNICH, Germany: Chile’s Cristian Garin sprung a second surprise in two days at the Munich Open on Saturday, beating third seed Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-4 to reach the final of the clay court ATP tournament.
Garin, ranked 47 in the world, beat world number three and two-time Munich champion Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals on Friday before continuing his fine form against Cecchinato in a semi-final which was repeatedly interrupted by rain. Ranked outside the top 200 just a year ago, Garin won his first ATP Tour title in Houston last month. The 22-year-old Chilean will face Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut or Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.