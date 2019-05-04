close
Sun May 05, 2019
AFP
May 5, 2019

Garin stuns Marco

Sports

MUNICH, Germany: Chile’s Cristian Garin sprung a second surprise in two days at the Munich Open on Saturday, beating third seed Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-4 to reach the final of the clay court ATP tournament.

Garin, ranked 47 in the world, beat world number three and two-time Munich champion Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals on Friday before continuing his fine form against Cecchinato in a semi-final which was repeatedly interrupted by rain. Ranked outside the top 200 just a year ago, Garin won his first ATP Tour title in Houston last month. The 22-year-old Chilean will face Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut or Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.

