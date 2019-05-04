Pak-England T20 today: No place for Hafeez in Pak T20 line-up

ISLAMABAD: There is no place for Mohammad Hafeez in the Pakistan line up named for the one-off T20 international to be played against England in Cardiff Sunday.

Hafeez is struggling with injury and is unlikely to get fit till the second one-dayer against England.

The tour selection committee has retained the same team that figured in the side T20 match against Leicestershire on May 1. Mohammad Aamir has been added to the team as 12th member. “In fact Aamir is part of the 12-member team finalized for the one off T20 match against England. Aamir could play in case we feel there is a need for four pacers in the team for T20 match. The decision would be taken ahead of the match,” Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad said.

Pakistan defeated Leicestershire by a handsome margin 56 runs in the only T20 side match scheduled.

Pakistan 12 for the match against England are: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Harris Sohail, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Sarfraz Ahmad (captain), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, M Hasnain and M Aamir.

Talking to media Saturday, a day ahead of team’s opening international T20 match against England, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad hoped the confidence the team had gained from repeated victories on the tour would go a long way putting up a better show against England. “Look we have won each and every match since out arrival in England. All three side matches we have won comfortably. This has given us required confidence that would help us in putting up good show against England in series ahead of the World Cup.”

He said momentum of victories has left players in a upbeat mood. “Players are feeling energy as the momentum is with Pakistan. Every player who has played on the tour so far is confident to put up resolute show. The reason being their performance on the tour so far. Be it bat or ball, Pakistan players were seen playing some of the best cricket.”

Sarfraz was hopefully that greenshirts would start the international engagements Sunday on a winning note. “We are the No 1 in T20 cricket and hopefully would start international engagements on winning note.”

Pakistan skipper rated England high. “England have the potential to beat the best. We cannot take them lightly even in the T20 cricket.” Sarfraz said that playing XI from the 12 announced would be decided considering the conditions on Sunday.