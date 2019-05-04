16 die in Nigeria road crash

KANO: Sixteen people were killed in a three-vehicle road crash outside northern Nigeria’s largest city of Kano, a spokesman for the road safety agency said Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday when the vehicles collided in Tukui village, 60 kilometres (40 miles) from Kano, said Kabiru Ibrahim of the Federal Roads Safety Commission, in a statement. He blamed the accident on “suicidal speed” by drivers of two of the vehicles, causing a head-on collision.

Accidents are common on Nigeria’s poorly-maintained roads due to speeding, reckless driving and disregard for traffic rules. Last month, 19 wedding guests, including women and children, were killed when their vehicles veered off the road and burst into flames in neighbouring Jigawa state.