Militant attacks threaten relief efforts in Mozambique

MAPUTO: Suspected Islamist militants have killed four people in Mozambique’s northern Macomia district in fresh attacks that could pose a threat to relief efforts following last week’s powerful cyclone, a local journalist said Saturday.

“Alleged terrorists attacked Ntapuala and Banga Velha villages in the Macomia district where they killed a teacher who was on a motorcycle and burned three other people,” the journalist.

The attacks which occurred on Friday, are the first since Cyclone Kenneth lashed the country’s northern region on January 25 and left at least 41 dead out of the more than 240,000 affected.

Aid agencies have in recent days been delivering aid to the cyclone survivors, but the attacks could hamper those efforts.