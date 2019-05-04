US seeks to sell $39m mansion tied to Malaysia scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: US authorities are seeking to sell a $39-million luxury mansion in Los Angeles allegedly bought by a Malaysian financier with money looted from scandal-hit state fund 1MDB, court documents showed.

Billions of dollars were purportedly pilfered from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund by former prime minister Najib Razak and his cronies, and spent on everything from high-end real estate to artworks.

Financier Low Taek Jho is suspected of playing a central role in the fraud and has been charged in absentia in Malaysia and America, which is seeking to recover assets allegedly bought with looted funds via civil lawsuits.