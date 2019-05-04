Benin divided after troops crush post-polls protests

COTONOU: Security forces patrolled the streets in Benin’s economic capital Friday after troops crushed two days of election protest that the opposition said left seven dead.

Life returned back to near-normal in much of Cotonou a day after soldiers broke up demonstrations with gunfire around the home of ex-president Thomas Boni Yayi, which had become a focal point of anger over Sunday’s parliamentary polls, which took place without opposition parties.

Soldiers and police kept a strong presence on the streets around Boni Yayi’s house, according to an AFP reporter.

Opposition MP Eric Houndete told journalists in Cotonou there had been seven deaths — five in the capital and two in Kandi in the north of the country — while claiming the “use of firearms against non-armed civilian population”, and mass arrests.

Parliamentary elections last Sunday were marked by low turnout and widespread anger at changes to electoral rules that effectively barred opposition parties from fielding candidates. The final results, issued late Thursday by Joseph Djogbenou, president of Benin’s Constitutional Court, showed all seats were won by the only two parties allowed to take part — both allied to President Patrice Talon.

Turnout was 27.1 percent, a record low since Benin transited to democracy nearly 30 years ago, although higher than the 23 percent given in preliminary results, Djogbenou said.

Protests began hours after the initial results were released on Wednesday.

Large numbers of troops and riot police — as well as hundreds of protesters manning burning barricades — squared off in the streets of Cotonou.

On Thursday, soldiers deployed in force, clearing the streets with gunfire. A judicial source said about two dozen people were arrested.

Djogbenou, who is close to the presidency, said the “irregularities” and “disturbances” recorded during polling were not enough to “compromise the validity of the vote”.

Two former heads of state, Boni Yayi, who was president from 2006 until 2016, and Nicephore Soglo, in power from 1991 and 1996, had urged Talon to annul the vote which they described as an “electoral state coup”. The small West African state’s vibrant political scene meant it was long seen as a healthy democracy. But civil society and rights groups inside and outside Benin say debate and dissent are at threat.

France, the former colonial ruler, said in a statement Friday it “deplored the violence” and urged all sides to show restraint. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged the parties to “exercise maximum restraint and seek to resolve their differences through dialogue,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. People were bitterly divided on the streets of Cotonou on Friday.