Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

PM admires Tipu Sultan

National

May 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said he admired Tipu Sultan because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement. In tweet, he said, “Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan--a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement.”

