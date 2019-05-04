PM admires Tipu Sultan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said he admired Tipu Sultan because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement. In tweet, he said, “Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan--a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement.”
