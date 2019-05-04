close
Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

25 more children, 4 adults test positive for HIV

National

KARACHI: Alarm bells began ringing in Islamabad over an out of control HIV outbreak in Larkana and the provincial government’s incompetence to deal with the situation after 25 more children and four adults tested positive for the lethal viral infection, raising the total number infected children during last 10 days to 127. Sensing the gravity of the situation the international health organisations have decided to quickly dispatch a team of technical experts to probe into the outbreak after no let up was observed in an HIV outbreak that has gripped the Larkana district of Sindh for the last 10 days.

