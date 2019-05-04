Rabia Anum to host Geo TV ‘Ehsaas Ramazan’

KARACHI: With the arrival of Ramazan, GEO TV has released the official OST for its Ramazan transmission titled ‘Ehsaas Ramzan’. The touching OST features the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who has also composed the music. The intensity of Rahat’s voice along with the OST’s soulful lyrics makes this a truly memorable endeavor. The poetry of OST focuses on the essence of Ramazan and has been written by Sabir Zafar. The OST reinforces the message of the Ehsaas Ramazan transmission and encourages the essential values of patience, respect and empathy in this blessed month. Ehsaas Ramzan is a special transmission featuring a series of programs and segments by GEO TV, aimed at bringing about a change in the way Ramazan is seen and practiced. The transmission will be hosted by Rabia Anum and features programs and segments including ‘Bachay Mann Kay Sachay’, ‘Mera Pehla Roza’, ‘Wah Wah Subhan’, ‘Rab-e-Zidni Ilma’, ‘Riyasat-e-Medina’, ‘Aalim Online’, ‘Nanhi si Khuwaish’, ‘Jazba-e-Khidmat Allah’ and ‘Mukafat’. These segments will air at different times throughout the day and will reinforce the theme of Ehsaas and its importance in the spirit of Ramzan. The focus on ‘Ehsaas’ is what makes GEO’s transmission concept unique and the OST by Rahat Fateh Ali perfectly engenders the theme of generosity.