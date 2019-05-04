Army sets up free medical camps in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: A free medical treatment camp has been established by Pakistan Army in far flung area of Gishkor and Kooli in District Awaran, Balochistan, the ISPR said on Saturday. Specialist doctors including lady doctors provided medical care and free medicine to more than 3500 patients including women and children. 100 eye surgeries were also performed besides important diagnosis test of ECG, ultrasound, hepatitis screening etc. Free ration packs were also distributed amongst 150 families. The medical camp provided much needed health care to the local population. Similar medical camps were established in Kharran, Gulistan, Badini, Shahraig, Naushki, Naseerabad, Chaman and Ziarat areas which provided quality medical facility to thousands of patients. These medical camps are established on the directions from COAS as army’s reach out programme to poor population aimed at providing them health care in far flung areas of Balochistan.