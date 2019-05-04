Inciting youths for jehad: Action ordered against two Iraqis, facilitators

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has ordered action against two Iraqi nationals and their alleged Pakistani facilitators for inciting Pakistani youths to fight against Daesh.

According to secret information received by the department, two Iraqi nationals, Hussain Alauddin Saeed (Passport number A12090807 and Pakistani visa number VH283537) and Muaid Dawe Musa (Passport number A10023117 and Pakistani visa number VH283538), had arrived in Pakistan to attend the wedding of their student Jaffar Tayyar in Layyah. They had reached Layyah by car IDD7543.

According to the report, they had arrived to attend the marriage but met people of a particular sect and incited them for Jihad against another sect. They also intended to form a force of youths of the sect. The report says six Pakistanis can act as facilitators and recruit youths to fight in Iraq. The facilitators include; Jafar Tayyar, 25, who studies in Iraq, his father Rab Nawaz, 56, Muhammad Imran Umar, 25, a student of Madrassa Darul Quran Layyah, Syed Nayyar Abbas Shah, a religious leader of Layyah, Zulfiqar Ali Haideri and Amjad Hussain of Bhakkar.

People of Layah, who were incited for Jiahd, include; Imran, son of Amanullah, Haji Noor Muhammad Khan, Qazi Imam Bukhsh Meerani, Asmat Jagati, Moonis Khan Jaskani, Aftab Qureshi, Mazhar Abbas, son of Ashiq Hussain Bhatti, Muhammad Younis Raza, son of Ghualm Ali Khokhar, Muhammad Ramazan, son of Muhammad Nawaz Jaat, Syed Qaiser Abbas, son of Syed Hassan Ali Sherazi and Qazi Shah Mardan, son of Qazi Saeedur Rehman. Qazi Shah Mardan is also in the Fourth Schedule.

The report says Mukhtar Hussain has taken 17 youths to Iran. They were paid heavily. It adds Shaheer Abbas alias Mustaqeem Haider and Nadeem Abbas alias Jone Abbas, who are in the Fourth Schedule, were injured fighting against Daesh in Syria and returned to Pakistan. They are allegedly inciting youths to fight against Daesh. Kashif, son of Bilal Hussain, had died in the fighting in Syria in 2017, but his body has not reached Layyah.

The Home Department has ordered the Sargodha commissioner, RPO and the Bhakkar deputy commissioner and DPO to investigate the hosts of the Iraqi nationals in Layyah and Bhakkar and trace the youths who were incited for fighting in Syria. When contacted, Layyah DPO Rana Tahir Rehman said a meeting of the district intelligence committee had been held and evidence was being collected. He said strict action would be taken against people involved in illegal activities.