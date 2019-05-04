Petrol to sell at Rs108.42

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Saturday approved an increase of Rs9 per liter in the price of petrol. Now the petrol price is Rs108.42 per liter.

It also approved an increase of Rs7.46 per litre in the price of kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs6.41 a litre. Kerosene —the common man’s fuel — will now sell at Rs96.77 per litre.

Earlier, it was selling at Rs89.31 a litre. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended an increase of Rs14.38 per liter in the petrol price. The ECC members recommended a further cut in the petrol price but the Ministry of Finance took the stance that the IMF mission was currently holding parleys with Pakistan and the decision was taken to reduce the GST rate on petrol causing a loss of Rs5 billion revenue.