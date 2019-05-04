close
Sun May 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 5, 2019

Petrol to sell at Rs108.42

Top Story

 
May 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Saturday approved an increase of Rs9 per liter in the price of petrol. Now the petrol price is Rs108.42 per liter.

It also approved an increase of Rs7.46 per litre in the price of kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs6.41 a litre. Kerosene —the common man’s fuel — will now sell at Rs96.77 per litre.

Earlier, it was selling at Rs89.31 a litre. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended an increase of Rs14.38 per liter in the petrol price. The ECC members recommended a further cut in the petrol price but the Ministry of Finance took the stance that the IMF mission was currently holding parleys with Pakistan and the decision was taken to reduce the GST rate on petrol causing a loss of Rs5 billion revenue.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story